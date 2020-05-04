POLL-Norway central bank seen keeping rates on hold at record low

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=NOINTR%3DECI poll data

Rate decision due on May 7 at 0800 GMT

Majority expects unchanged rate of 0.25%

Norges Bank made two emergency cuts in March

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged this week at a record low 0.25% after two emergency cuts in March, a Reuters poll of economists found on Monday.

Of the 32 participants, 30 predicted the policy rate would stay as it is, while two expected a cut to zero percent when the outcome is announced on May 7.

Another four of the economists anticipated a cut at a later time, leaving a majority of 26 to forecast that the current level is as low as Norges Bank will go this year and next.

Fearing a collapse of the economy amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Norges Bank slashed its policy rate twice in March - first by 50 basis points to 1.0% and then by 75 points to just 0.25%.

The central bank also said on March 20 that it did not rule out cutting the policy rate further.

"Since then data have painted an increasingly sombre picture of the Norwegian economy. We therefore believe Norges Bank will cut the policy rate to zero and leave it there for the foreseeable future," Handelsbanken said in a note to clients.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, polling by Sarmista Sen in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Heinrich)

