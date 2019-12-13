POLL-Norway central bank expected to keep rates unchanged as boom ends

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=NOINTR%3DECI poll data

OSLO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged next week and to signal an unchanged monetary policy for the next several years, a Reuters poll of economists found on Friday.

Norges Bank has raised rates four times in the last 15 months amid the fastest economic expansion since 2012. But growth is now slowing more rapidly than expected, a central bank business survey showed this week.

In light of the deteriorating outlook, the central bank's new rate forecasts will probably show that the chance of further rate increases have diminished, DNB Markets said.

"We now expect Norges Bank to hold rates unchanged ... and to signal an unchanged policy rate in March as well," the brokerage wrote.

The latest inflation data support this view. It slowed in November to a 2.0% year-on-year rise in core consumer prices - exactly in line with the central bank's own target.

Governor Oeystein Olsen last month said that while the crown, Norway's currency, had weakened more than expected, Norges Bank would not raise rates unless it saw a risk of spiralling inflation.

All 32 economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to maintain its deposit rate at 1.5% when it announces its decision on Dec 19, and most participants also predict unchanged rates for years to come.

Only six predicted an increase later. One forecast that the policy rate would be cut.

(Polling by Sarmista Sen and Hari Kishan in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

