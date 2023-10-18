POLL-Nordic economies slowing, Sweden the worst performer

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will be the worst performer in the Nordic region this year and next, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product in Sweden is expected to shrink around 0.7% in 2023 and barely grow 0.2% next year, the Oct. 12-18 poll of 23 analysts showed.

Surging inflation, spiking interest rates and falling global demand have hit economies across Europe but Sweden is particularly sensitive as many households have floating rate mortgages and are highly indebted.

Higher interest rates have pushed up repayments and forced households to cut back expenditure. Housing starts have slumped with the National Board of Housing, Building and Planning expecting a 55% drop this year and a further fall in 2024.

"We are in a downturn ... but Sweden is not in a crisis," Swedish central bank chief Erik Thedeen said on Wednesday.

"It could be a crisis for individual households or companies, but in the main the Swedish economy remains robust."

The economy has started to slow after eight back-to-back rate hikes and the central bank could well add to the pain in November. It is concerned inflation has not fallen fast enough toward the 2% target.

Analysts in the poll saw headline inflation averaging 5.9% this year and not dropping to 2% until 2025.

Norway's mainland economy is expected to grow 1.3% this year and 0.8% next year.

"The Norwegian economy is held up by the oil sector whereas the construction industry is completely dead, and it is looking sluggish as we move forward," said Kjetil Olsen, chief economist at Nordea in Norway.

Norway's central bank raised its key policy rate last month to 4.25% and has said it planned to hike again in December, although the likelihood of that has decreased since inflation fell more than expected in September.

Norway's core inflation is seen at 5.7% this year before slowing to 3.2% in 2024.

"Consumption will likely be restrained in the coming months, but a year from now, I think, as households will have more disposable income thanks to higher salaries and unchanged interest expenses, it can get a boost," Olsen said.

Denmark's economy has enjoyed strong growth in recent years, mainly thanks to the pharmaceutical industry. But parts of the economy are slowing due to tighter credit conditions and lower investment - particularly in housing.

Analysts expected Denmark's economy to grow 1.4% this year and 1.3% in 2024. Inflation is expected to continue to slow to 2.5% next year from an average of 3.8% in 2023.

The economy grew 2.7% last year.

