POLL-Nordic economies resilient for now but face slowdown next year

COPENHAGEN, July 20 (Reuters) - The Nordic economies are expected to show robust growth this year followed by a sharp slowdown in 2023 as inflation and tighter monetary policy dampens demand, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Nordic countries, which are among the wealthiest in the world, are seen as less vulnerable to rising inflation and energy prices than their European neighbours.

"The Nordic economies made it through the coronavirus crisis more gently compared to Europe as a whole, which makes them more resilient," said Las Olsen, chief economist at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.

"But the prospect of interest rate rises has intensified, so we now expect a somewhat harder slowdown over the course of the coming year," he said.

Given large renewable energy and nuclear power capacity and less energy-intensive economies, Sweden, Norway and Denmark are less dependent on Russian oil and gas supplies than most other European countries and thus less vulnerable to a potential gas crisis this coming winter.

The Swedish central bank in its most recent forecast downgraded growth this year to 1.8% from 2.8% and halved its expectations for next year to 0.7%.

Those forecasts were based on a plan for monetary policy tightening that should leave interest rates at around 2% at the start of next year.

However, the most recent data show inflation running at its highest pace since 1991 and long-term inflation expectations well above the 2% target.

That may prompt the central bank to be more aggressive in the short term and keep raising interest rates for longer, which would weigh further on growth.

The central bank has said it will do what is needed to rein in inflation, even if the economy slows.

Economists predicted growth of 2.2% for Sweden in 2022, lower than the 3.0% seen in April, and growth slowing further to 1.7% next year.

In neighbouring Norway, the economy is experiencing high activity, with little spare capacity, and accelerating inflation.

Last month, Norges Bank cut its growth forecast for 2022 for the Norwegian mainland economy, which excludes oil and gas, to 3.5% from 4.1% seen in March.

A key survey of companies anticipated faster wage increases and slowing overall growth as the economy hits capacity constraints, like elsewhere in Europe.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted 3.4% growth this year, compared with 3.7% seen in April, followed by 2.0% growth next year.

In Denmark, the effects of significant stimulus during the coronavirus pandemic has overheated the economy with the labour market one of the tightest in Europe. Economists expect 3.0% growth this year, up from 2.7% seen in April, however slowing to 2.0% next year.

Denmark's finance ministry in May significantly revised its expectation for economic growth this year upwards to as much as 3.4% from its previous estimate of 1.6% in March.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen, Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Gwladys Fouche in Oslo)

