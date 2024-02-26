POLL-New Zealand home prices to rise 4.8% this year, 5.0% next

By Devayani Sathyan

BENGALURU, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Home prices in New Zealand will rise 4.8% this year, a slight upgrade from a forecast three months ago, despite expectations the central bank will keep monetary policy restrictive, a Reuters poll of property analysts found.

Having experienced a peak-to-trough decline of around 15% last year, home prices have recently stabilised. The dip occurred in one of the world's most expensive housing markets where prices surged nearly 40% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand expected to leave borrowing costs at a 15-year high of 5.50% until at least July, before delivering minor reductions in its cash rate by the end of 2024, the outlook for house prices is largely unchanged from three months ago.

Prices were forecast to rise 4.8% this year, according to a Feb. 16-26 Reuters survey of 12 analysts, up from 4.0% predicted in a December poll. They were then expected to rise 5.0% in 2025, unchanged from December.

Even a moderate rise in already prohibitively expensive property prices may further deter first-time buyers from seeking to get on the property ladder as the cost of borrowing is in many cases less restrictive than the down payment required.

"House price growth will be roughly in line with wage growth," said Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, who forecast a rise of 4.2% in 2024.

"There will be limited reductions in mortgage rates, potentially leading to a small drop in debt-servicing costs, but the ability for first-home buyers to enter the market is likely to be constrained."

Asked what will happen to purchasing affordability for first-time homebuyers over the coming year, respondents were split, with four saying it would improve and four expecting it to worsen.

Higher demand from an immigration boom and a sharp drop in supply of new homes led two analysts to say the demand-supply gap of affordable homes would widen modestly and three said it would widen significantly over the coming 2-3 years.

Three said it would stay about the same.

"New Zealand will need to maintain high rates of home building for several years to address existing shortfalls and keep up with population growth. However, with a sharp rise in borrowing costs ... fewer new projects are coming to market," noted Kelly Eckhold, chief economist at Westpac.

"Many other parts of the country are continuing to struggle with the shortages of housing that developed before the pandemic. And with strong population growth and home building turning down, that pressure on housing supply is set to continue for several years."

(Reporting and polling by Devayani Sathyan; Editing by Jonathan Cable, Ross Finley and Mark Potter)

