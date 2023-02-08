POLL-New York cocoa prices to rise this year as supplies tighten

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - New York cocoa prices CCc2 are expected to close the year with an annual gain of 7.2% as theglobal markets supply deficit persists, a Reuters poll of 11 traders and analysts showed on Wednesday.

The poll's median forecast was for prices to end 2023 at $2,788 a tonne, up 6.7% from Tuesday's close and 7.2% higher than at the end of 2022.

The gain comes as the market heads towards what is expected to be a record a deficit of 70,000 tonnes in the 2022/23 October-September season, poll participants forecast. This follows a wide deficit of 306,000 tonnes in 2021/22.

Participants in a Reuters poll last August had forecast the market would be balanced this season.

Since then, however, top producing region West Africa has been hit by strong Harmattan winds that are likely to reduce the size of the coming mid-crops, said one industry expert who declined to be named.

A cocoa trader added that industrial users have very little stock to hand and will be forced to buy the dips. Another said he expects demand to improve.

London cocoa prices LCCc2 were forecast to end the year at 2,000 pounds a tonne, 1.3% below Tuesday's close and 0.6% above levels at the end of 2022.

Prices rose strongly last year as weakness in sterling made London cocoa cheap for holders of other currencies.

Poll participants expect output in Ivory Coast, the world's top grower of the chocolate-making ingredient, to rise to 2.25 million tonnes this season, compared with 2.121 million last season.

In Ghana, the world's second-largest cocoa grower, output is expected to recover to 755,000 tonnes this season from 689,000 tonnes in 2021/22.

