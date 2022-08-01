POLL-Narrow majority sees Czech central bank holding fire on Aug. 4

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=CZCBIR%3DECI poll data

Rate decicion due Aug. 4 at 2:30 p.m. (1230 GMT)

Eight analysts see main rate staying at 7.00%

Seven analysts see hike by 25 bps to 7.25%

Central bank to release update to outlook on economy

New governor to present decision at 3:45 p.m. (1345 GMT)

Board's first meeting with 3 new members

PRAGUE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank may hold interest rates unchanged on Aug. 4 after nine consecutive hikes, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, but a strong minority saw chances of another small hike in light of inflation overshooting forecasts.

The Czech central bank has been among the most aggressive in central Europe in increasing rates over the past year to battle inflation that has topped 17%, but that steep tightening may be over or near its end with a revamped board meeting for the first time under the helm of an advocate of keeping rates steady.

Czech rate markets CZKFRA have retreated from last month's peaks following more cautious central banker comments and recession concerns reducing rate tightening bets.

In the poll, analysts were largely split on Thursday meeting's outcome. Eight out of 15 respondents forecast no change to the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI, now at 7.00%, and seven expected it to rise to 7.25%.

The poll, though, showed a majority of analysts did not believe policy tightening was over despite 675 basis points of hikes over the past year, and some of those betting on no move this week still see rates going up later on.

"We assume the CNB board will be reluctant to hike rates in August, but will be ultimately pushed by the markets to do so later this year," CSOB analysts said.

The new governor Ales Michl has opposed the tightening as a regular board member, arguing prices were surging because of supply-side effects which the central bank cannot control.

Two new board members, Jan Frait and Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilowa, both have recently signaled a likely debate at this week's meeting about holding rates steady or a small increase.

Rate setters meet as worries over a recession grow as high inflation - driven both by external factors, such as soaring energy costs, and domestic issues like a tight labour market - reduces consumers' purchasing power and hurts domestic demand that has helped the economy to keep growing.

Czech inflation accelerates further in June, hits above 17%

