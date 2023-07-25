POLL-Most emerging market central banks to resist rate cuts this year

By Devayani Sathyan and Indradip Ghosh

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - Most emerging market central banks will resist pressure to cut interest rates in coming months, according to Reuters polls which also showed economists forecasting they would do a better job at taming inflation than their developed market peers.

Inflation in most emerging market economies over the past few years has not been as high, partly due to comparatively less aggressive stimulus in response to the COVID pandemic.

Relatively milder inflation has allowed nine of 14 EM central banks covered by Reuters polls in the latest quarterly global economic outlook to pause their comparatively-modest interest rate tightening cycles.

Of the remaining five, the central banks of Turkey, Nigeria and Thailand were expected to raise rates again. The People's Bank of China and the State Bank of Vietnam were forecast to cut rates further.

Thanks to better economic prospects and a weaker dollar, emerging market portfolios attracted of over $22 billion in June, the highest since January, after inflows dropped more than 90% last year.

As the U.S. Federal Reserve nears the end of its tightening cycle, keeping higher rates would also help EM currencies build on recent gains against the U.S. dollar as interest rate gaps stop widening.

Over 70% of EM central banks, 10 of 14, were forecast to track the Fed and not cut rates this year.

Along with the central banks of China and Vietnam, those in Brazil and Mexico were expected to cut this year. Both Latam central banks began raising rates long before the Fed.

"We think a hawkish Fed may drive EM central banks to push out rate cuts, though we think hikes are unlikely across the regions," noted analysts at Barclays.

"Even as the disinflation trend sets in, we note most EM central banks are unlikely to let their guard down against inflation soon, especially as risks of food inflation arise again."

Among 11 emerging market central banks surveyed with an inflation target, six were expected to hit or keep it below target by end-2023.

However, inflation target ranges for some are higher and wider than their developed market counterparts, giving them more room for manoeuvre.

Sanjay Mathur, a chief economist at ANZ, noted that even disappointing economic performance from China following its reopening this year from strict pandemic lockdowns was unlikely to trigger easing beyond its own borders.

"Even so, we are not expecting a significant collapse that will warrant a rapid and aggressive fiscal or monetary policy response...Overall, central banks in the region are unlikely to pivot until next year," he wrote.

But analysts argue we are closer than it may seem to the point where rates will start falling across emerging economies.

"As major DM central banks remain focused on elevated core inflation, EM central banks are responding to the rapid headline and core disinflation by charting a path toward rate cuts," noted Luis Oganes, head of global macro research at J.P. Morgan.

"An extended Fed hiking cycle beyond July...could slow the pace of easing or delay the start of cuts in several EMs."

(Reporting by Devayani Sathyan and Indradip Ghosh, Analysis by Sarupya Ganguly, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Devayani.Sathyan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.