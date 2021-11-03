POLL-Mexico's peso to struggle in 2022 as rate advantage erodes

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso will struggle more than previously thought next year as its interest rate advantage keeps eroding with the cautious stance of a central bank concerned about increasing downward risks for the economy, a Reuters poll showed.

The Mexican currency MXN= fell on Monday to 20.8310 per dollar, close to an October multi-month low, following an unexpected contraction in the country's gross domestic product in the third quarter.

The peso was seen changing hands at 20.80 against the dollar in 12 months, virtually flat compared to where it was on Tuesday, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts polled from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.

Additionally, the one-year forecast was 1.2% lower than in the poll in October, its third consecutive monthly downgrade. The currency has lost 4.5% versus the greenback this year, but in the short-term it is seen rising to 20.17 by the end of January.

"After a surprise hike in June, Banxico has delivered a gradual normalisation. As other Latam/EM central banks hike more aggressively, the MXN's relative carry appeal will fade," BBVA FX strategists wrote in a report last week.

"Banxico may also turn less hawkish in 2022, weighing on the MXN in the medium term ... Positive global growth (albeit slowing) supports MXN demand, but the possibility of near-term risk aversion is weighing on the currency."

Even before the GDP release, Banxico - as Mexico's central bank is known - was seen tightening the benchmark interest rate just 100 basis points over the coming year to 5.75%, according to another Reuters survey.

At the forecast peak of 5.75% next year, the rate would have risen only 175 basis points from a pandemic-easing low of 4.0%. That is far less of a rise in borrowing costs over the same period than in Brazil, where some anaylsts expect a rise of more than 800 basis points in the central bank's key interest rate.

While Mexico's headline inflation is at 6.1%, double Banxico's 3% target rate, the setback to growth provides ammunition to keep monetary policy looser for doves on the central bank's board, which has been divided in recent meetings.

Views for the Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY deteriorated again, with its 12-month outlook weakening to 5.64 per dollar. That compared to 5.50 in last month's poll despite a big interest rate hike. The Brazilian currency is down 8.6% so far in 2021.

Last week's decision by Brazil's central bank to hike the key rate by 150 basis points shocked many economists who were expecting a more balanced response to the country's high inflation problem and now fear the move may tip the economy into recession.

