POLL-Mexico's inflation seen decelerating further in September

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

October 06, 2023 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation likely eased in September for the eighth consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, but still stood above the central bank's target, supporting forecasts the interest rate will stay fixed at its current level.

A median forecast of 13 analysts estimated annual headline inflation for September at 4.47%, down from the 4.64% recorded in August, its lowest level since February 2021, after having climbed to a two-decade high of 8.7% last year. MXCPIA=ECI

Core inflation, which strips out highly volatile products, was estimated at 5.75%, down from the 6.08% recorded in August. MXCCPI=ECI

Last week, the Bank of Mexico voted to keep the reference interest rate at a historic high of 11.25% for the fourth time in a row, citing a complicated and uncertain inflationary outlook, while pushing back its forecast for inflation to reach its 3% target to the second quarter of 2025.

In September, consumer prices likely rose 0.45% compared to the previous month, while an increase of 0.36% is expected for core inflation, according to the Reuters survey. MXINFL=ECI, MXCPIX=ECI

The national statistics institute, INEGI, will release the consumer price index data for September on Monday.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burín in Buenos Aires; Writing by Isabel Woodford and Sandra Maler)

((noe.torres@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

