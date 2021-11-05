US Markets

POLL-Mexico's inflation seen at highest level in four years in October

Contributor
Miguel Angel Gutiérrez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

Mexico's annual inflation rate likely reached the highest level in almost four years in October while core inflation has reached its highest point since 2009, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation rate likely reached the highest level in almost four years in October while core inflation has reached its highest point since 2009, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Inflation concerns are fuelling expectations that the Mexican central bank, known as Banxico, will increase its key interest rate for the fourth consecutive time next week.

The median forecast of 10 analysts, polled by Reuters, predicted a year-on-year inflation rate of 6.14%, compared with 6% in September.

If their estimate is confirmed, it would be the highest inflation rate recorded since 6.77% in December 2017. MXCPIA=ECI

Year-on-year core inflation is estimated to increase to 5.16%, the highest level recorded since May 2009. MXCCPI=ECI

Banxico, targets inflation of 3%, with a tolerance threshold of one percentage point above and below that level.

A divided Banxico it increased the country's key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75% in September. MXCBIR=ECI

According to the minutes, the majority of the bank's board pointed out that expectations for headline and core inflation for this and next year again increased, while medium and long-term inflation expectations have remained more stable.

Mexico's next monetary policy decision, the second-to-last for this year, is scheduled for Thursday.

In September, consumer prices likely have increased by 0.75%, the poll found, while the index for core price inflation, which strips out some especially volatile energy and food prices, increased 0.47%. MXINFL=ECI, MXCPIX=ECI

Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI will publish its official inflation figures on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City Additional reporting by Gabriel Burín in Buenos Aires Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular