POLL-Mexico's headline inflation likely ticked higher in January

MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mexican headline inflation likely sped up slightly in January for the third consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the closely monitored core rate was expected to continue moderating.

The Mexican central bank, known as Banxico, remains slightly hawkish in its monetary policy stance and is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at an all-time high of 11.25% on Thursday. However, the gradual ticking down of core inflation backs market expectations that an initial rate cut is on the horizon.

The median forecast of 19 analysts polled predicted annual headline inflation <MXCPHI=ECI> of 4.88% in January, marking three months of rising prices after they had fallen to a nearly three-year low.

Core inflation <MXCCPI=ECI>, which strips out some highly volatile energy and food prices, was seen at 4.72%, its lowest since July 2021.

On a month-over-month basis, Mexico's consumer prices were seen rising 0.88% in January, with core inflation up 0.37%. <MXINFL=ECI> <MXCPIX=ECI>

Mexico's national statistics agency will publish official inflation data for January on Thursday.

At the December monetary policy meeting, Banxico board members opened the door to a future interest rate cut as inflation eases toward the bank's target of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

However, they have previously warned that any such move should not be interpreted as the beginning of an easing cycle.

In a poll released earlier this week by Citibanamex, analysts projected the first interest rate cut to occur in March.

(Reporting by Noe Torres in Mexico City Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires Writing by Kylie Madry Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((noe.torres@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.