POLL-Mexico's economy seen growing in third quarter at steady pace

MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew for the eighth consecutive quarter between July and September, driven by domestic consumption and industrial activity, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) MXGDQP=ECI was seen expanding 0.8% during the third quarter in seasonally adjusted terms from the previous quarter, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts, the same rate as the two previous three-month periods.

On an annual basis, Latin America's second largest economy is forecast to have grown 3.2% MXGDYP=ECI in the third quarter, a dip from the 3.6% recorded in the previous quarter but continuing the streak of annual growth.

Mexico's official statistics agency INEGI will publish third-quarter GDP data on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.