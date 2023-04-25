POLL-Mexico's economy seen accelerating growth in first quarter

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew during the first quarter, mainly due to higher domestic consumption and a jump in industrial activity, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) MXGDQP=ECI likely grew 0.8% during the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, up from a 0.5% expansion in the fourth quarter, according to the median forecast of 11 analysts.

That would mark six straight quarters of expansion in Latin America's second biggest economy.

Those polled said economic activity was fueled by solid growth in services, followed by manufacturing exports, especially to the U.S. market. That is seen having compensated for a decline in agricultural activities.

In non seasonally-adjusted terms, Mexico's economy is forecast to have grown 3.3% year-on-year MXGDYP=ECI in the first quarter. That compares with annual growth of 3.6% in the fourth quarter.

Mexico's official statistics agency INEGI will publish first-quarter GDP data on Friday.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires Editing by Marguerita Choy)

