POLL-Mexico's core inflation seen rising in January even as headline rate cools

MEXICO CITY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation likely eased somewhat from elevated levels in January, though a core index of prices probably ticked higher, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, helping cement expectations the central bank could raise interest rates again this month.

The median forecast of 14 analysts in a Reuters survey was for headline inflation to have dipped last month to 7.02% from 7.36% in December, but to still remain more than twice as high as the Bank of Mexico's target rate of 3%.

Core inflation, which strips out some volatile items, was expected to accelerate to 6.15% - its highest level since September 2001 - from 5.94% in the previous month.

The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate to 5.50% in December, a larger hike than expected, citing a deterioration in the inflation outlook. The central bank's next monetary policy meeting will be on Feb. 10.

Compared to December, Mexican consumer prices were expected to have risen 0.55%, with cost increases being driven by rises in the prices of processed foods, meat products and energy, the survey showed.

National statistics agency INEGI is due to publish the inflation data for January on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez Editing by Paul Simao)

