POLL-Mexico's cooling inflation likely eased again in first half of August

MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's headline inflation rate likely slowed in the first half of August for the seventh consecutive fortnight, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, reinforcing bets the central bank will hold its key lending rate longer.

The median forecast of 14 analysts forecast headline inflation MXCPHI=ECI at 4.67% in the first 15 days of the month, down slightly from 4.78% at the end of July, which marked the lowest level of rising consumer prices since March 2021.

Core inflation MXCPIC=ECI, which strips out some volatile food and energy products, is forecast to have slid to 6.23%, its lowest level since January 2022, and its thirteenth consecutive two-week drop.

At the beginning of August, the Bank of Mexico decided to keep its benchmark interest rate at an all-time high of 11.25% for the third time, warning it would be necessary to hold it for an "extended" period to meet the monetary authority's inflation target of 3%.

In May, the central bank broke an extended cycle of monetary tightening that began in June 2021. Over that period, the bank hiked the interest rate by a total of 725 basis points.

In the first half of August, prices are expected to have risen 0.28% compared to the previous fortnight, while the core index is forecast to have risen 0.21%, according to the survey. MXCPIF=ECI, MXCPIH=ECI

Mexico's statistics institute INEGI will release official inflation data for the first half of August on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin Editing by Marguerita Choy)

