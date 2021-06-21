POLL-Mexico's central bank seen maintaining key rate at 4.0%

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=MXCBIR%3DECI poll data

MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank is seen keeping its benchmark interest rate steady at its next monetary policy meeting on Thursday amid persistently high inflation levels in the economy struggling to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

All of the 20 analysts surveyed said they expect the Bank of Mexico to hold the rate unchanged at 4.0%. MXCBIR=ECI

The central bank has maintained the interest rate in its last two monetary policy decisions, citing inflation.

Annual inflation slowed in May, but remained above the central bank's target. Banxico aims for a rate of 3% with a one percentage point tolerance threshold above and below that.

Banxico will publish its monetary policy statement on Thursday at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).

(Reporting by Noe Torres; additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.