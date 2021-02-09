POLL-Mexico's central bank seen cutting key rate by 25 basis point

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=MXCBIR%3DECI poll data

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mexico' central bank is expected to trim its benchmark interest rate this week by 25 basis points amid a cloudy outlook for the economy and despite expectations that inflation will rise, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Fourteen of the 20 analysts surveyed said they expect the Bank of Mexico to lower rates by 25 basis points. The other six participants anticipate Banxico, as the central bank is known, will keep rates unchanged at 4.25%. MXCBIR=ECI

Mexico's economy shrank 8.8% in 2020, suffering its biggest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s amid the economic blow wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to preliminary data. Analysts expect the economy will grow only about 3.5% this year.

"Growth may need a further nudge in the context of rising COVID-19 cases and little success at rolling out vaccines," Scotiabank said in a report.

The bank has kept its benchmark rate unchanged at the last two meetings after cutting rates in successive sessions at the onset of the pandemic.

Some of the analysts who predicted the rate to remain unchanged cited an expected rebound in inflation.MXCPIA=ECI

Central Bank Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath recently said the discussion at this week's monetary policy meeting will focus on whether to reopen a window of opportunity to continue the cutting cycle, or maintain the "pause" because the rate environment could increase inflation.

Banxico will publish its monetary policy statement on Thursday at 1 p.m. (1900 GMT).

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City and Gabriel Burín in Buenos Aires; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Lisa Shumaker)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.