POLL-Mexico's central bank expected to hike key rate to 5.00%

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=MXCBIR%3DECI poll data

MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will likely raise its benchmark interest rate for the fourth consecutive time at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as surging inflation is more than double the bank's 3% target rate.

All 20 analysts surveyed said they expect the Bank of Mexico to raise the rate, with 17 predicting a 25-basis-point boost to 5.00%, and three others seeing a more aggressive 50-basis-point hike. MXCBIR=ECI

Known locally as Banxico, the central bank in September raised the rate by 25 basis points to 4.75% while also updating its guidance on stubbornly high inflation, which it sees easing to within the bank's target rate by the third quarter of 2023.

"These estimates refer to what Banxico is expected to do based on the gradual behavior shown by the monetary normalization carried out by the bank's board," said Alfredo Coutino, Latin America analysis director for Moody's Analytics.

He added that the bank should raise the benchmark interest rate to between 5.50% and 6.00% by the end of this year if it hopes to comply with its mandate to pursue stable prices.

Mexican inflation accelerated in the first half of October to 6.12%, far beyond Banxico's longstanding target of 3% plus or minus 1 percentage point.

During all of October, inflation likely hit its highest level in nearly four years, while core inflation probably reached its fastest clip since 2009, according to a separate Reuters poll last week.

Banxico is scheduled to publish its monetary policy statement on Thursday at 1 p.m. (1900 GMT).

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Dan Grebler)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.