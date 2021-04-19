POLL-Mexico's annual inflation in first half of April likely highest since 2017

Stocks

Mexican annual inflation likely accelerated to its highest rate in more than three years during the first half of April, due mostly to rising fuel prices, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of 14 analysts suggests that inflation ticked up during the first couple weeks of April to 5.74% compared to the 5.22% reported in the second half of March. MXCPHI=ECI

If the latest forecast is correct, consumer prices would hit their highest level since the 6.85% registered in the second half of December 2017, making the country's central bank less likely to cut its main interest rate on May 13.

The Bank of Mexico, or Banxico, targets an inflation rate of 3% with a tolerance threshold of one percentage point above and below that level.

During the first 15 days of April, monthly inflation likely slid by 0.12% compared to the previous 15-day period, while core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was seen up during the first half of April by 0.16%, according to the poll's median response. MXCPIF=ECI, MXCPIH=ECI

Annual core inflation, meanwhile, is expected to come in at 4.10%. MXCPIC=ECI

Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI will publish the official inflation figures Thursday morning.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Paul Simao)

