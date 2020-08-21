POLL-Mexico inflation seen ticking up to 14-month high in early August

MEXICO CITY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely accelerated in the first half of August to its highest level in over a year as the coronavirus pandemic helped to push up prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters showed that inflation would tick up to 3.91% in early August from 3.66% in the second half of July MXCPHI=ECI. That would fan inflation to its highest peak since early June 2019.

The poll predicted that consumer prices likely rose 0.15% in the first half of August compared to the previous two-week period, while a measurement of core consumer prices was seen advancing by 0.14%. MXCPIF=ECI, MXCPIH=ECI

As for core annual inflation, the analysts forecast a rate of 3.89%, the survey showed. MXCPIC=ECI

The national statistics institute is due to publish the latest inflation data on Monday morning.

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez, Noe Torres and Gabriel Burin; editing by Dave Graham and Grant McCool)

