POLL-Mexico inflation seen ticking up in early November

MEXICO CITY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Mexican headline inflation likely increased in the first half of November, although core inflation likely eased, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, fueling bets the central bank will maintain its key interest rate at a record high for the rest of the year.

The median forecast of 12 analysts forecast annual headline inflation of 4.31% for the first two weeks of the month, a slight tick up from the rate of 4.25% in the previous two-week period, then the lowest level since March 2021. MXCPHI=ECI

Analysts mainly attributed the increase to a seasonal rise in electricity rates as summer subsidies came to an end in some Mexican cities.

Core inflation, seen as a better gauge of price trends because it strips out volatile energy and food prices, is meanwhile seen cooling for the 19th straight month to 5.33%, its lowest level since October 2021. MXCPIC=ECI

Just in the first two weeks of the month, analysts estimated that headline inflation rose 0.60% compared to the previous two weeks, while core inflation rose 0.22%.

At its last meeting earlier this month, the Bank of Mexico held its benchmark interest rate steady at the current record rate of 11.25%, where it has sat since March.

The bank said it may hold the rate "for some time."

Central bank governor Victoria Rodriguez later separately ruled out cuts to the key rate for the rest of 2023, but opened the door for the governing board to begin discussing possible cuts in future meetings.

Mexico's national statistics agency will publish inflation data for the first half of the month on Thursday.

