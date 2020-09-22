POLL-Mexico inflation seen staying above c. bank's target in first half of Sept

MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely inched down in the first half of September but stayed above the central bank's target figure, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Tuesday, which may limit by how far the bank cuts rates in the future.

The median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters showed that inflation would tick down to 4.05% in the first half of September from 4.11% in the first two weeks of August. MXCPHI=ECI

The poll predicted that consumer prices in the first half of September likely rose 0.12% compared to the final two weeks of August, while a measurement of core consumer prices was seen advancing by 0.19%. MXCPIF=ECI, MXCPIH=ECI

As for core annual inflation, the analysts forecast a rate of 4.00%, the survey showed.

Inflation would have been mainly driven by higher merchandise prices and a seasonal increase in tuition fees.

Mexico's central bank, which has cut rates by 375 basis points to 4.5% since August 2019, has a permanent inflation target of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance band above or below that figure.

The bank is expected to cut rates by 0.25% at its next monetary police announcement on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The national statistics institute is also due to publish the latest inflation data on Thursday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

