POLL-Mexico inflation seen easing slightly in May, but still elevated

MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely eased slightly in May but remained well above the central bank's target rate, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, reinforcing expectations the bank will keep its benchmark lending rate on hold this year.

The median forecast of 14 analysts surveyed forecast inflation would come down to 5.86% from 6.08% in April, aided by a seasonal drop in electricity rates. MXCPIA=ECI

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4% at its last meeting in mid-May, citing concern over rising inflation expectations.

A poll of analysts conducted by the bank forecast Banxico would not raise interest rates again until 2022.

Compared with April, the Reuters poll forecast that consumer prices likely rose by 0.17% in May. Meanwhile the core price index, which strips out some volatile elements, was seen rising by 0.47% on the month. MXINFL=ECI, MXCPIX=ECI

The annual core rate of inflation was predicted to register a reading of 4.31%. MXCCPI=ECI

Mexico's national statistics institute is due to publish the latest inflation figures on Wednesday morning.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.