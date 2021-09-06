POLL-Mexico inflation seen cooling a little in August

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation is expected to moderate in August, but remain well above the official target, elevated by core price rises, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, adding to speculation that the central bank could unveil a new rate hike again in September.

The median forecast of 19 analysts suggested annual inflation ticked down to 5.60% in August from 5.81% in July. If confirmed that would be the lowest rate since March, but still well above the central bank's target. MXCPIA=ECI

In August, consumer prices likely grew 0.20% from the previous month, according to the survey.

The Bank of Mexico raised the benchmark interest rate for the second consecutive time at its last monetary policy meeting. The next monetary policy decision is scheduled for Sept 30.

Core inflation likely remains a key issue, with the survey forecasting an acceleration to 4.77%, its highest level since December 2017. MXCCPI=ECI

Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI will publish the official inflation figures on Thursday morning.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Noe Torres; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)

