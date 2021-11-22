POLL-Mexico inflation seen climbing to 6.84% in first half of November

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely accelerated to more than double the central bank's target rate in the first half of November, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Ongoing inflation concerns have stoked expectations that the Bank of Mexico, will increase its key interest rate for the fifth consecutive time next month.

The median forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters predicted a year-on-year inflation rate of 6.84%, compared with 6.36% in the second half of October.

If that estimate is confirmed, it would be the highest rate recorded since 6.85% in December 2017. MXCPHI=ECI

Annual core inflation is estimated to increase to 5.40%, the highest level since April 2009. MXCPIC=ECI

The central bank, known as Banxico, targets inflation of 3%, with a tolerance threshold of one percentage point above and below that level.

Banxico increased its key interest rate by 25 basis points for the fourth straight policy meeting earlier this month, taking it to 5.00%. MXCBIR=ECI

Banxico's next monetary policy decision, the last of the year, is scheduled for Dec. 16.

In the first 15 days of November, consumer prices likely rose by 0.50% from the previous two-week period, the poll found, while the core price index, which strips out some volatile energy and food items, was seen increasing 0.03%. MXCPIF=ECI, MXCPIH=ECI

Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI will publish the latest inflation figures on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.