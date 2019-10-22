POLL-Mexico inflation seen 3.04% for first half of October

Stocks

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation is seen slightly higher in the first half of October versus the previous reading as electricity prices increased after government subsidies for the summer months were phased out, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast of 13 analysts and economists sees annual inflation for mid-October MXCPHI=ECI at 3.04%, up from 3.01% in the second half of September and 2.99% in the first half of September.

The central bank targets an inflation rate of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above or below that figure.

Mid-month annual core inflation MXCPIC=ECI, which strips out some volatile energy and food prices, is seen at 3.72%

Headline inflation MXCPIF=ECI is seen at 0.44% for mid-October. Core inflation MXCPIH=ECI is forecast at 0.16%.

Mexico's INEGI statistics institute will publish the official data on Thursday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Nick Zieminski)

