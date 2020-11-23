POLL-Mexico inflation likely slowed within cenbank range in early November

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Headline annual inflation in Mexico likely decelerated significantly in the first half of November to fall back within the central bank's target range, brought down by traditional pre-Christmas discount promotions, a poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters was for consumer price inflation to ease to 3.63% from a rate of 4.09% during the second half of October. ECONALLMXMXCPHI=ECI

The central bank targets an inflation rate of 3% with a one percentage point threshold above or below that figure.

Analysts said the slowdown in inflation was largely thanks to the annual so-called "Buen Fin" sales campaign, which was extended this year to nearly two weeks in order to avoid crowding in shops during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the poll, consumer prices likely rose by 0.28% in the first half of November compared to the previous two week period. Meanwhile, core prices, which strip out some volatile components, likely ticked up by 0.12%. MXCPIF=ECIMXCPIH=ECI

The annual core rate of inflation was forecast to come in at 3.89%, the survey showed. MXCPIC=ECI

National statistics office INEGI will publish the latest consumer price data on Tuesday at 0600 local time (1200 GMT).

