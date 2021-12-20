POLL-Mexico inflation expected to tick up at start of December

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely continued accelerating in the first two weeks of December, a Reuters poll showed Monday, reinforcing expectations the central bank will again raise its key interest rate next year.

The consensus forecast among 11 analysts polled by Reuters was for inflation to pick up to 7.73% from 7.70% in the second half of November, lifted by higher prices for services, food and other goods.MXCPHI=ECI

If accurate, the reading would be the highest since a rate of 7.86% in the second half of January 2001.

The core rate of inflation, which strips out some volatile items, was seen ticking up to 5.68%.MXCPIC=ECI

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) last week raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%, its fifth consecutive hike and above analyst estimates. It also revised up its expectations for Mexican inflation at the end of this year and for next year. MXCBIR=ECI

The bank targets inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above and below that.

In the first 15 days of December, consumer prices were seen increasing by 0.33%, the Reuters poll showed. The core index of prices was seen rising by 0.42%. MXCPIF=ECI, MXCPIH=ECI

The national statistics agency will publish the latest inflation data on Thursday morning.

(Reporting by Noe Torres in Mexico City and Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by David Gregorio)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.