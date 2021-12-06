POLL-Mexico inflation expected to hit 20-year high in November

US Markets

Mexican annual inflation likely accelerated in November to its highest level in over two decades, a Reuters poll showed Monday, reinforcing expectations the central bank will raise its key interest rate for a fifth meeting running later this month.

The consensus forecast among 19 analysts polled by Reuters was for inflation to pick up to 7.22% from 6.24% in October, lifted by higher prices for farm produce and power rates.

If accurate, the reading would be the highest since a rate of 8.11% in January 2001. MXCPIA=ECI

The core rate of inflation, which strips out some volatile items, was seen ticking up to 5.61%, which would be the highest rate since April 2009. MXCCPI=ECI

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) last month raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5%, the fourth consecutive hike. It also revised up its expectations for Mexican inflation at the end of this year. MXCBIR=ECI

Banxico's final monetary policy meeting for the year is due on Dec. 16. The bank targets inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above and below that.

Month-on-month, consumer prices were seen increasing by 1.00% in November, the Reuters poll showed. The core index of prices was seen rising by 0.32%. MXINFL=ECI, MXCPIX=ECI

The national statistics agency will publish the latest inflation data on Thursday morning.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by David Gregorio)

