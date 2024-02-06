POLL-Mexico central bank seen holding interest rate at 11.25% on Thursday

News & Insights

February 06, 2024

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico is again seen leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its monetary policy meeting later this week, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, as inflation has remained above expectations.

Eighteen of the 22 analysts polled expect Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is also known, to keep the rate at the current record-high of 11.25%, where it has been since March 2023.

The four remaining participants expect a 25-basis-point cut to 11.00% MXCBIR=ECI.

Banxico will meet on Thursday, making its first monetary policy decision of the year.

Minutes from Banxico's Dec. 14 policy meeting showed a "slightly hawkish" tone, with four of the five members of the bank's board saying that caution must be exercised when evaluating or communicating monetary policy change.

Mexico's headline inflation hit 4.90% in the first half of January, exceeding market expectations, while core inflation continued to ease.

Banxico has been reluctant to begin a monetary easing cycle, while regional neighbors including Brazil and Chile have cut rates in the face of slowing inflation.

The Mexican central bank, which has a permanent inflation target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point, will publish its monetary policy decision on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

