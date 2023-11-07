POLL-Mexico central bank likely to hold interest rate at 11.25%

Open polling data

MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico will hold its benchmark interest rate for the fifth consecutive time on Thursday, a Reuters poll of analysts predicted on Tuesday, as inflation continues to slow but still remains above the central bank's target.

All of the 18 analysts polled expect Banxico, as the central bank is also known, to hold borrowing costs at their current all-time high of 11.25%. The rate has sat there since March, after the central bank began its rate-hiking cycle in June 2021.

In its last meeting, Banxico opted to hold rates due to what it called a complicated and uncertain inflationary outlook, while also pushing back its forecast to reach the bank's inflationary target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point, to the second quarter of 2025.

"Given that the economy continues to run on cruise control and with a growing positive output gap, it is advisable for the authorities to maintain (rates)," said Alfredo Coutino of Moody's Analytics.

"Lowering our guard would be premature and would generate unnecessary pressure on the exchange rate and delay inflationary convergence," he added.

Inflation has continued to decline in Latin America's second-largest economy, with a Reuters poll published earlier on Tuesday foreseeing annual headline inflation at 4.28% in October.

The Bank of Mexico will publish its monetary policy decision on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

(Reporting by Marion Giraldo; additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Josie Kao)

((Marion.Giraldo@thomsonreuters.com +52 5534722814))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.