POLL-Mexican inflation seen slowing slightly in November

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely dipped just below the central bank's target level in November, reinforcing expectations of a further cut to the central bank's benchmark lending rate later this month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecasts of nine analysts was for inflation to slow to a rate of 2.99% from 3.02% in October, according to estimates collected up to 1800 GMT on Friday.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices likely rose by 0.82%, according to the survey. The core price index, which strips out some volatile items, was seen rising by 0.23% on the month and by 3.66% compared with the previous year.

The central bank cut rates for a third meeting in succession in November and will meet again on Dec. 19.

The national statistics agency is due to publish the latest inflation data on Monday morning.

The central bank targets an inflation rate of 3% with a one percentage point tolerance range above and below.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Abraham Gonzalez in Mexico City and Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

