POLL-Mexican inflation seen slowing in first half of May

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation likely decelerated in the first half of May, but still stayed well above the central bank's target range, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, cementing expectations the benchmark interest rate will remain on hold for the rest of the year.

The median forecast of nine analysts suggests consumer price inflation eased to 5.66% compared to 6.12% in the second half of April, citing government subsidies on electricity rates in some areas.

They predicted core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose to 4.05%.

The Bank of Mexico, or Banxico, last week kept the key rate steady at 4% in a unanimous decision, citing the need to consolidate a decreasing trajectory of inflation towards its target of 3% with a tolerance threshold of one percentage point above and below that level.

In the first 15 days of May, prices were expected to have decreased by 0.15% compared to the previous 15-day period, the survey showed. The core price index was seen rising by 0.16% on the month.

Mexico's national statistics office is scheduled to publish the inflation data for the first half of May on Monday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez, writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

