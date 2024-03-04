News & Insights

POLL-Mexican inflation seen slowing in February

March 04, 2024

Written by Noe Torres for Reuters

MEXICO CITY, March 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation rate likely eased in February, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, reinforcing bets that the country's central bank could lower its key benchmark interest rate as soon as this month.

A median forecast of 15 analysts predicted that the annual headline inflation rate MXCPIA=ECI would settle at 4.42% in February, down from 4.88% in January and continuing the downward trend that was briefly interrupted at the end of last year.

The closely watched core inflation index MXCCPI=ECI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, is seen dropping to 4.62% in the month, its lowest level since June 2021.

Both rates, however, are still above the central bank's target range of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Last month the monetary authority, also known as Banxico, again held the benchmark interest rate at a historic high of 11.25% but hinted that a rate cut could be on the table in upcoming meetings.

A recent poll of economists by financial group Citibanamex showed that most estimate an initial rate cut to happen when Banxico's board meets on March 21.

On a month-over-month basis, Mexico's consumer prices were seen rising 0.11% in February, with core inflation up 0.49%. MXINFL=ECI, MXCPIX=ECI

Mexico's national statistics agency will publish official inflation data for February on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

