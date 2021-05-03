POLL-Mexican inflation seen hitting highest level since 2017 in April

MEXICO CITY, May 3 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely accelerated in April to its highest monthly level since the end of 2017, well above the central bank's target range, a Reuters poll showed, reinforcing expectations that interest rates are unlikely to fall soon.

The median forecast of 14 analysts was for inflation to accelerate to 6.01% from 4.67% in March. MXCPIA=ECI.

That would make for the highest rate in any month since it stood at 6.77% in December 2017. Half-month inflation already crept above 6% in early April.

The core rate of inflation, which strips out some volatile items, was seen rising to 4.09%. MXCCPI=ECI

The Bank of Mexico, which targets inflation of 3% with a one percentage tolerance range above and below that, kept its main lending rate unchanged at 4% at its last policy meeting, citing rising inflation expectations.

Compared with March, prices were expected to have risen by 0.25%, mainly driven by increases in food costs, the survey showed. The core price index was seen rising by 0.32% on the month. MXINFL=ECI, MXCPIX=ECI

Mexico's national statistics office is scheduled to publish the April inflation data on Friday morning.

