POLL-Mexican inflation seen higher in January

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Mexico likely accelerated in January due to an increase in the price of gasoline and some foods, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of 13 analysts polled was for inflation to climb to 3.46% in January from 3.15% in December. MXCPHI=ECI

In January, consumer prices were predicted to have risen 0.78%, the poll showed. The core price index, which strips out some volatile components, was seen increasing 0.36%. MXCPIF=ECI, MXCPIH=ECI

Core annual inflation was expected to register a rate of 3.82%, the survey showed. MXCPIC=ECI

Mexico's central bank targets an inflation rate of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance limit above or below that.

The Mexican national statistics agency, INEGI, is due to publish the latest inflation data on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)

