US Markets

POLL-Mexican inflation seen higher in January

Contributor
Miguel Angel Gutierrez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Annual inflation in Mexico likely accelerated in January due to an increase in the price of gasoline and some foods, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Mexico likely accelerated in January due to an increase in the price of gasoline and some foods, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of 13 analysts polled was for inflation to climb to 3.46% in January from 3.15% in December. MXCPHI=ECI

In January, consumer prices were predicted to have risen 0.78%, the poll showed. The core price index, which strips out some volatile components, was seen increasing 0.36%. MXCPIF=ECI, MXCPIH=ECI

Core annual inflation was expected to register a rate of 3.82%, the survey showed. MXCPIC=ECI

Mexico's central bank targets an inflation rate of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance limit above or below that.

The Mexican national statistics agency, INEGI, is due to publish the latest inflation data on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More