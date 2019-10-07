POLL-Mexican inflation seen cooling to 3-year low in September

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual consumer price inflation likely cooled in September to a three-year low, potentially paving the way for further interest rate cuts by the central bank, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

According to the median forecast of 14 market analysts, inflation likely slowed to 3.00% in September from 3.16% in the previous month, which would bring the headline rate exactly in line with the central bank's target.

It would also take the inflation rate to its lowest level since September 2016, when it was 2.97%.

Late last month, the Bank of Mexico cut its main lending rate by 25 basis points for the second meeting in succession as the five-member board sought to ease borrowing costs for businesses in the country's misfiring economy.

Mexico's economy narrowly avoided entering a recession in the first half of this year, and data published on Monday showed that gross fixed investment suffered its steepest annual decline in nearly a decade in July.

Compared to August, consumer prices likely rose in September by 0.26%, lifted mainly by higher energy prices, the Reuters poll showed. The underlying core price index likely increased by 0.29% on the month and by 3.74% from the previous year.

The national statistics agency is due to publish the latest inflation figures on Wednesday at 1100 GMT.

The central bank targets an inflation rate of 3% with a one percentage point tolerance threshold above and below that.

