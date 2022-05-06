POLL-Mexican inflation seen at 21-year high in April, boosting rate hike expectations

Stocks

Mexican inflation is expected to have continued its upward climb in April, reaching heights not seen since January 2001, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, reinforcing forecasts that the central bank will again hike its key interest rate next week.

By comparison, headline inflation rose 7.45% in the year through March, while core inflation increased 6.78%.

Banxico, as the bank is known, has increased the benchmark interest rate by 250 basis points over its last seven monetary policy meetings to 6.50% as it has struggled to contain rising inflation.

Analysts expect Banxico to hike the key rate by 50 basis points at its next monetary policy meeting on Thursday, tracking the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent rate move.

In April alone, headline consumer prices were seen surging 0.58% and core inflation was forecast to have risen 0.73%, the poll found.

Mexico's government earlier this week announced plans to increase the production of staple foods such as corn, rice and beans as part of a plan agreed with business leaders to control inflation.

The INEGI national statistics institute will publish April inflation figures on Monday.

(Reporting by Noe Torres Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires Writing by Brendan O'Boyle Editing by Anthony Esposito and Mark Potter)

