POLL-Mexican inflation seen accelerating in February

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation likely accelerated in February to reach the highest level in seven months, exceeding the central bank's inflation target of 3%, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 10 analysts was for an inflation rate of 3.56%, compared with 3.24% in January. <MXCPIA = ECI> If confirmed, it would be its highest level since 3.78% in July 2019.

In February alone, inflation likely was 0.29%, the poll found, while for the underlying indicator the median of the projections showed 0.38%. <MXINFL = ECI>, <MXCPIX = ECI>

The core price index, which strips out some volatile items, was likely 3.68%, the poll found. <MXCCPI = ECI> Mexico's national institute will publish inflation figures for February on Monday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Dian Craft)

