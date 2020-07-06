US Markets

POLL-Mexican inflation seen above central bank's 3% target in June

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation likely accelerated above the central bank's 3% target in June, mainly due to an increase in gasoline prices, according to a Reuters poll published on Monday.

The median inflation forecast from 17 analysts was for a rate of 3.20% through the end of June, compared to 2.84% in May.

The Bank of Mexico cut its benchmark interest rate to 5.00% on June 25, the lowest level in nearly four years, citing worries about growth and an uncertain outlook as the coronavirus pandemic ravages Latin America's second-largest economy.

Compared to the previous month, prices were seen rising 0.42%, the poll showed, while core prices, which strip out some volatile energy and food prices, were expected to increase 0.30%.

Annual core inflation is seen accelerating to 3.64%.

Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI will publish the official inflation data for June on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noe Torres in Mexico City and Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Tom Brown)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

