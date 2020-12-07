US Markets

POLL-Mexican inflation likely slowed in November to lowest level since June

Contributor
Miguel Angel Gutierrez Reuters
Published

Mexican annual consumer price inflation likely dipped in November to its lowest level in five months, as downward pressure on fruit and vegetable prices and a nationwide shopping holiday boosted demand, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexican annual consumer price inflation likely dipped in November to its lowest level in five months, as downward pressure on fruit and vegetable prices and a nationwide shopping holiday boosted demand, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of 15 analysts surveyed expected inflation to reach 3.42%, down from 4.09% in October.

If the forecast holds, it would mark the lowest consumer inflation rate since the indicator reached 3.33% last June.

The central bank, known locally as Banxico, last month held its benchmark lending rate steady at 4.25% following a 1 1/2-year stretch of rate cuts, saying that lower borrowing costs would help pull inflation closer to its +/- 3% target.

Banxico's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17.

Analysts surveyed by the bank separately expect its main interest rate to end the year unchanged at 4.25%, which would be 25 basis points higher than the poll's previous forecast.

In November, prices overall likely rose 0.17% while the core inflation rate, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, fell 0.05%, the Reuters poll found. It also saw annual core inflation at 3.70%.

National statistics agency INEGI will release the official November consumer inflation figures on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by David Alire Garcia; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular