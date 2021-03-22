POLL-Mexican inflation likely quickened in first half of March

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely accelerated in the first half of March to its highest level in more than four months, largely due to rising energy prices, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of 13 analysts was that inflation advanced in the first two weeks of March to 3.92% from 3.68% in the second half of February. MXCPIA=ECI

If the forecast is accurate, inflation would reach its highest since hitting 4.09% in the second half of October.

The Bank of Mexico targets a rate of 3% with a one-percentage-point tolerance threshold above and below that.

The central bank in February cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4%, flagging uncertainty over the outlook and global efforts to tackle the pandemic.

Consumer prices were expected to have risen 0.32% in the first half of March compared with the prior two-week period, the survey showed.

Core prices, which strip out some volatile items, were seen climbing by 0.21%. The core rate of annual inflation was seen at 3.95%. MXINFL=ECI, MXCPIX=ECI, MXCCPI=ECI

Mexico's national statistics office will publish the latest inflation figures on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

