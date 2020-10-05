POLL-Mexican inflation likely hit 16-month high in September

MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Inflation in Mexico likely picked up slightly in September to its highest level in 16 months, nudging it further away from the central bank's comfort zone, a Reuters survey on Monday showed.

The median forecast of 11 analysts was that consumer price inflation would tick up slightly to 4.07% from 4.05% in August. MXCPIA=ECI That would take the headline rate to its highest level since reaching 4.28% in May last year.

An increase in the cost of some goods such as fruit and vegetables is expected to drive the increase.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which has cut its benchmark interest rate by 400 basis points since August last year to 4.25%, targets inflation of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

The central bank's next monetary policy decision is due on Nov. 12 and a majority of analysts recently polled by Banxico do not expect any further rate cuts this year.

Compared to August, prices likely rose 0.30%, the poll showed. Core prices, which strip out some volatile components, were seen up by 0.31%. The core annual inflation rate was seen coming in at 3.98%. MXINFL=ECI, MXCPIX=ECI, MXCCPI=ECI

The national statistics agency will publish the latest price data for Mexico on Thursday morning.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Richard Chang)

