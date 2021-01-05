US Markets

POLL-Mexican inflation likely dips to 7-month low in December

Contributor
Miguel Angel Gutiérrez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican annual consumer price inflation likely eased in December to its lowest level in seven months, staying within the central bank's target range, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexican annual consumer price inflation likely eased in December to its lowest level in seven months, staying within the central bank's target range, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast of nine analysts surveyed expected inflation to dip to 3.16% from 3.33% registered in November.

If the estimate is confirmed, it would be the lowest rate of inflation since May, when the consumer price index stood at 2.84%.

Mexico's central bank last month held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25% for the second consecutive meeting and said inflation expectations for the medium and long term remain stable at levels above 3%.

The bank targets inflation of 3%, with a tolerance range of one percentage point above or below.

In December, overall prices likely rose 0.40%, while the annual core inflation rate was seen at 3.80%, according to the survey.

National statistics agency INEGI will release the official consumer inflation figures for December on Thursday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Alistair Bell)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular