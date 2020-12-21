POLL-Mexican inflation likely crept up in first half of December

MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mexican annual consumer price inflation likely ticked up slightly in the first half of December, driven by an increase in airline ticket prices and tourist services for the winter holidays, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of 13 analysts surveyed expected inflation to reach 3.28%, up slightly from 3.23% in the second half of November. MXCPHI=ECI

For the full month of November, the inflation hit its lowest level since June, helped by Mexico's equivalent of "Black Friday" shopping promotions, which were spread out over nearly two weeks to avoid overcrowding in stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first 15 days of December, prices likely rose 0.40% compared to the prior two weeks, while the core inflation rate, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, grew 0.39%, the Reuters poll found. MXCPIF=ECI, MXCPIH=ECI

It also saw annual core inflation at 3.68%. MXCPIC=ECI

National statistics agency INEGI will release the official consumer inflation figures for the first half of December on Wednesday.

Mexico's central bank last week held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25% and said inflation expectations for the medium and long term remain stable at levels above 3%. The bank targets inflation of 3%, with a tolerance range of one percentage point above or below.

(Reporting by Noe Torres, Additional reporting by Jonathan Cable in London; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

