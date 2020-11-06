POLL-Mexican inflation likely crept above central bank target in October

MEXICO CITY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mexican year-on-year inflation likely climbed above the central bank's target in October, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, which may prompt the bank to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at next week's policy meeting.

According to a median of projections by eight analysts and economists polled by Reuters, annual inflation likely hit 4.06% in October, up from 4.01% in September.

If the forecast is right, it would mark its highest level since May 2019, when it reached 4.28%.

The Bank of Mexico, commonly known as Banxico, has cut its benchmark interest rate by 400 basis points since August 2019 to the current 4.25%.

Banxico, which targets inflation of 3% plus or minus one percentage point, will announce its next policy decision on Nov. 12.

Analysts surveyed by Banxico in a poll published earlier this week forecast the bank will cut rates to 4.00% by the end of 2020.

Compared with September, consumer prices in October are forecast to have grown 0.58%, the Reuters survey showed.

Core prices, which strip out some volatile components, were seen up by 0.26% in October. The core annual inflation rate was seen at 4.00%.

The national statistics agency will publish October consumer price data on Nov. 9.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by David Alire Garcia and John Stonestreet)

