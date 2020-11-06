US Markets

POLL-Mexican inflation likely crept above central bank target in October

Contributor
Miguel Angel Gutierrez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOMAS BRAVO

Mexican year-on-year inflation likely climbed above the central bank's target in October, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, which may prompt the bank to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at next week's policy meeting.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mexican year-on-year inflation likely climbed above the central bank's target in October, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, which may prompt the bank to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at next week's policy meeting.

According to a median of projections by eight analysts and economists polled by Reuters, annual inflation likely hit 4.06% in October, up from 4.01% in September.

If the forecast is right, it would mark its highest level since May 2019, when it reached 4.28%.

The Bank of Mexico, commonly known as Banxico, has cut its benchmark interest rate by 400 basis points since August 2019 to the current 4.25%.

Banxico, which targets inflation of 3% plus or minus one percentage point, will announce its next policy decision on Nov. 12.

Analysts surveyed by Banxico in a poll published earlier this week forecast the bank will cut rates to 4.00% by the end of 2020.

Compared with September, consumer prices in October are forecast to have grown 0.58%, the Reuters survey showed.

Core prices, which strip out some volatile components, were seen up by 0.26% in October. The core annual inflation rate was seen at 4.00%.

The national statistics agency will publish October consumer price data on Nov. 9.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by David Alire Garcia and John Stonestreet)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular