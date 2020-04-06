POLL-Mexican inflation in March likely still above central bank target

US Markets

Mexican annual inflation likely dipped in March due to lower fuel prices but will probably remain above the central bank's 3% target, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecasts of 18 analysts was for 2020's inflation rate to close March at 3.47%, compared with 3.70% in February.

For the month of March, prices likely rose only slightly at 0.20%, according to the poll.

National statistics institute INEGI will publish official inflation figures for March on Tuesday.

