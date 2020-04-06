POLL-Mexican inflation in March likely still above central bank target

MEXICO CITY, April 6 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely dipped in March due to lower fuel prices but will probably remain above the central bank's 3% target, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecasts of 18 analysts was for 2020's inflation rate to close March at 3.47%, compared with 3.70% in February.

For the month of March, prices likely rose only slightly at 0.20%, according to the poll.

National statistics institute INEGI will publish official inflation figures for March on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Steve Orlofsky)

