POLL-Mexican economy seen slowing growth pace in second quarter

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy, Latin America's second largest behind Brazil, likely grew during the April to June period for the seventh consecutive quarter, although at a slower pace, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) MXGDQP=ECI was seen expanding 0.9% during the second quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, according to the median forecast of eight analysts, slightly below the 1% growth in the previous three-month period.

"While this growth reflects a moderation from the very strong expansion seen in the first quarter, it is still significant," Casa de Bolsa Finamex said in an analyst note.

In non seasonally adjusted terms, the Latin American country's economy is forecast to have grown 3.5% year-on-year MXGDYP=ECI in the second quarter, from an annual growth of 3.7% in the previous quarter.

Mexico's official statistics agency INEGI will publish second-quarter GDP data on Monday.

(Reporting by Noe Torres Writing by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Sandra Maler)

