US Markets

POLL-Mexican economy likely shrank 1.7% in first quarter

Contributor
Miguel Angel Gutierrez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Mexico's gross domestic product likely contracted in the first quarter of this year as the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on economic activity, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's gross domestic product likely contracted in the first quarter of this year as the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on economic activity, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of a poll of 12 analysts is that Mexico's GDP shrank 1.7% in seasonally adjusted terms during the January-March period compared with the prior quarter.

That follows a contraction of 0.1% in the fourth quarter last year.

In unadjusted terms, GDP likely contracted by 2.4% in the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the poll. MXGDYP=ECI

Analysts also expect Latin America's second-largest economy to contract 7.4% in 2020, after the economy shrank slightly in 2019, the first contraction in a decade in Mexico.

In a previous poll this month, analysts had predicted a contraction of just 5.1% in 2020, and a rebound in 2021 with 2.1% growth.

The Mexican government has said the economy could contract up to 3.9% this year, compared to an expansion of up to 2.5% estimated in the 2020 budget, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis that led to the declaration of a health emergency, and has claimed more than 1,350 lives.

Mexico's statistics agency will report a preliminary first quarter GDP figure at 6 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Thursday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular